Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
BURRILLVILLE - Irene R. (Gaucher) Riley, 94, passed away Tuesday. July 2, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. Wife of James H. Riley, they recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. They were lifelong residents of Harrisville. Irene was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Rose (Cournoyer) Gaucher.
Irene worked in the house keeping department at Zambarano Hospital for many years.
In addition to her husband James, she is survived by nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by a brother: Ernest Gaucher and three sisters: Bertha Izzard, Annette Bleiweis and Jeanne Whalen.
Funeral arrangements for Irene will be private and are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 6, 2019
