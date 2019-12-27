|
|
WOONSOCKET - Irene V. (Caselli) Sarachmon, 91 passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Dmytro (Micheal) Sarachmon.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Ferminio and Maria (Bertini) Caselli.
Irene worked for the former Eastland / Fleet Bank in the customer service department for 16 years and as a buyer for the former Kornstiens Store in Woonsocket for 23 years.
She was a member of the Ladies Sodality of St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, St. Joseph Senior Citizens, AARP, Woonsocket Historical Heritage, RI Ukrainian Heritage Sub Committee, and Secretary of Branch 206 of the UNA.
Irene and her husband served as organizers for several bus trips to the Ukrainian Festivals. She also served as a former officer of the Zaporaska Sicz.
She was a vey active member in her church, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her niece Merylene Emmett and her husband William of Coventry, RI, and nephew Dino A. Caselli of Woonsocket.
She was also the sister of the late Velma Lavoie and Dino Caselli.
Her Funeral will be held on Monday at 10 AM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 follow by a Service at 11 AM in St Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, RI 02895 Burial will be in St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-7 on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations in Irenes memory to St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church 74 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, RI 02895 , Beacon Hospice, One Cattamore Blvd. E. Providence, RI 02914, or St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave. North Smithfield, RI 02896 would be appreciated. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 28, 2019