WOONSOCKET - Irma M. Dulude, 102 of Rhodes Ave. formerly of Valley St. died Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the Friendly NursingHome. She was the wife of the late Arthur Dulude. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Mansueto and Giovanna (Micheli) Asti.
Irma was a Homemaker. She loved talking on the telephone to family and friends.
She is survived by one son, Richard Dulude and his wife Gail of Woonsocket. Two daughters, Helen Scott and Paula Carbone both of Woonsocket. One brother, Charles Asti of Woonsocket. Two grandchildren, Carla Martin and Glenn Scott. One great granddaughter Heather Martin. She also was the sister of the late Guido Asti and Gloria Frigon.
Her funeral and burial were private. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 22, 2019