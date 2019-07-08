Home

Isabelle A. (Phaneuf) Lavimodiere

Isabelle A. (Phaneuf) Lavimodiere Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Isabelle A. Lavimodiere, 99, of East School St, died, Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Center.
Isabelle was the wife of the late Edwin Lavimodiere. They were married in 1940.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Amedee and Marie (Gagnon) Phaneuf.
Isabelle was a Homemaker. She belonged to the Senior Club at Sacred Heart Church. She loved to play BINGO, making Word Puzzles, loved to play cards with family members and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by one son, Richard Lavimodiere of Woonsocket. Seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
She was the mother of the late Pauline Lacroix and the sister of the late Robert Phaneuf, Joseph Phaneuf, Lillian (Carriere) Nault, Irene Cassini and Cecile Taylor.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM in St. Pauls Church, 48 St. Paul Street Blackstone, MA 01504. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery 310 Wrentham Rd. Bellingham, MA 02019. Relatives and friends are invited. The S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 are in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 9, 2019
