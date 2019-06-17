WOONSOCKET - Isabelle J. (Colby) Guy, 88, of Woonsocket passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her family in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the wife of the late Leo R. Guy.

She was born in Whitinsville, MA to the late Ira Colby Sr. and the late Josephine (Higgins) Colby, the oldest of 18 children. She lived most of her life in Woonsocket.

Isabelle was a devoted church goer and an avid game player who never passed up an opportunity to play a game of Parcheesi, Skip-Bo or Yahtzee. She was a dedicated viewer of Days of our Lives since its premiere and Elviss #1 fan! She loved her family, lilacs, Bingo, pina coladas and all things Christmas. Isabelle was generous beyond measure and the perfect mix of sweet and sassy. Her light will truly be missed in this world but her memory will surely live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

Isabelle is survived by: four daughters, Debra Guy, Linda Beausoleil, and Gail Guy all of Woonsocket, and Elaine Salony of Brookline Connecticut; two sons, Alan Guy and Leo Guy of Woonsocket; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Michael S. Guy, twin daughters Helen and Janet, and one grandson.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Tuesday 5 - 7 PM at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

