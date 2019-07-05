CUMBERLAND - Jacqueline Choquette Picard, of Cumberland, RI and North Waterboro, ME died peacefully at home on June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was a dearly loved mother, grandmother (Mimmi), great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and a true friend to many. She was also a devoted wife who shared 61 years of marriage with her husband, Georges, until his death in 2012.

She gave selflessly of her time and energy to her seven children, raising them to know how much she loved them and sharing with them her zest for life, her faith in "Divine Order," and her adventurous spirit. This is also the legacy she leaves for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed her children: Charles Picard and his wife Ania; Paulette Watkins and her husband Mark; Valerie Livedalen and her husband Gary; Sylvia Picard-Schmitt and her husband Jack Schmitt; Helene Picard-Sanchez and her husband José Sanchez; Dr. Joel Picard and his wife Sarah; and Jocelyne Fauerbach and her husband Kurt, and her grandchildren: Ian and Kyle Picard; Annie Watkins; Brian Livedalen and his wife Natalie; Tim Livedalen and his wife Rachel; Emily Schmitt Dennis and her husband Brady; Patrick, Daniel and Peter Schmitt; Leah, Carla, Nicholas and Laura Sanchez; James and Emma Picard, and Andrew and Elise Fauerbach. She was also the loving grandmother of John K. Picard, who died tragically a week ago in a skiing accident. Jackie was also greatly loved by her four great-grandchildren: James and Clare Dennis, and Evie and Rowena Livedalen.

Jackie was born in Pawtucket, RI in 1929 to Sylva and Yvonne (Normandin) Choquette. She spent a happy childhood in Pawtucket and summers on the shores of Oakland Beach in Warwick, RI. She is survived by her sister Pauline Walsh and her husband Richard, and two brothers, Norman, and Robert and his wife Pauline. She was predeceased by her sister Muriel Hazebrouck.

Jackie attended high school in Goffstown, NH at Villa Augustina and then earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Regis College in Weston, MA, where she remained active in the Alumni Association. After college, she married the love of her life, Georges, and they moved to Washington, DC, where Georges was stationed as a dentist in the Air Force. They returned to Rhode Island to raise their family shortly after the birth of their first child.

Jackie and Georges spent summers at Lake Arrowhead Estates in North Waterboro, Maine where the whole family enjoyed canoeing, fishing, playing board games and tennis, reading, and connecting with neighbors.

In addition to raising her family, Jackie worked alongside her husband Georges at his dental practice in Woonsocket whenever the need arose. She was an accomplished artist and a gifted poet as well as a newly published author. In her book, Divining Moments, published on Amazon, Jackie shares her profound faith in God and highlights moments in her life when she felt that Divine connection.

Jackie was an active and energetic presence in her community who gave generously of herself and impacted many lives. She was a lifelong learner, had traveled to most of the 50 states and many different countries, and was adventurous in spirit whether it was ziplining in Mexico or trying an exotic food. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph's Church in Ashton, where she served in many ministries. She was also a member of Club Aram Pothier of Woonsocket and the Rhode Island Watercolor Society.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7th at O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road in Cumberland, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 8th at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 1303 Mendon Rd., Cumberland. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John K. Picard Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 5, 2019