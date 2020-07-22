Jacqui was a beautiful person. She encouraged people to be their best. She was happy to help people reach their goals. This state & world lost a genuine wonderful person. From our conversations I heard her love of her children and how proud she was of their accomplishments.

May God provide her family and friends to live with tis tremendous loss. May Jacqui rest in peace in God's mansion.

May the memories help family and friends during this difficult time and ease the pain of their loss. Her love, happiness and special ability to encourage live on through her family & friends.

Always missed and never forgotten!



Lisa Martin

Acquaintance