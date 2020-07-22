1/1
Jacqueline D. Finn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Finn, Jacqueline D., 57 of Barrington, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of George Finn and proud mother of two wonderful sons to Matthew and Christopher.

Born in Woonsocket on May 9, 1963. A National Honor Society student athlete, she graduated from Woonsocket High School.

Jacqui was selected to the Providence Journal First Team All State in girls tennis. She also played basketball and softball for the Villanovans.

She went on to pursue a Physical Therapy degree at Northeastern University - Boston Bouve' College (Cum Laude), and was a member of the division 1 tennis team.

A caring and compassionate health care professional for 34 years, Jacqui was a physical therapist and clinical manager at Healy Physical Therapy for the past 14 years, a certified athletic trainer, and certified manual therapist. She had a keen sense of observation in her surroundings, intuition, and caring of people.

Jacqui played in multiple tennis tournaments as a youth through adulthood and won most. She loved the outdoors, enjoying skiing, tennis, walking, and hiking. She loved the ocean and the mountains. Enjoying her many summer vacations in Madison, New Hampshire with her family. An avid reader and had a passion for books, enjoyed the company of the wonderful women in her book club. A recent favorite event was attending the Twilight on the Blackstone Bridge Dinner with her husband and friends in August of 2019.

She was predeceased by her mother Jacqueline Staples, Uncle Normand Boisvert and Grandparents Francoise and Arthur Boisvert. She is also survived by her Aunt Suzanne Lamoureux and Godson Adam Lamoureux of Santa Cruz California, Along with Brothers George, Tim, and Tom Staples and several nieces and nephews all in Rhode Island. Her family and friends were her true love, with a special fondness to beloved In laws, extended family, colleagues at Healy Physical Therapy, her much loved neighbors, and so many great friends.

A special thank you to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice of Portsmouth.

Calling hours were held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington. A private family Burial followed in St. Jean Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Contributions in Mrs. Finn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to onetreeplanted.org as she had special connections with trees would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 23, 2020
I was very saddened to see that an old friend of mine from grade school had passed away. Jacqueline was a beautiful person inside and out. Heaven must have needed another angel ! My deepest sympathies to her family.
Paul J Martin
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear and my condolences. Jackie was a sweet and nice person in highschool. A great tennis player. Members of our graduating class lost a good classmate.
Jim Lefebvre
Classmate
July 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Julian Lowy
July 20, 2020
Was under Jacqui's magnificent, expert care during her last 6 months at Healy PT. In that time, she left such an indelible impression -- her contagiously upbeat energy and heartfelt care made anything seem possible. Realizing she's no longer with us feels unthinkable, but her jubilant spirit will be impossible to forget. A literal sunbeam of joy, and easily one of the most gifted healers and incandescently kind people I've ever met. My heart breaks for her family, friends, co-workers and all those who had the privilege of knowing the rare, extraordinary person she was.
Julian Lowy
Friend
July 14, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Troy Locke
July 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Senville
July 10, 2020
To a special to a special Woman who made such an impact on many lives Jacqui you were So kind and genuine My deepest sympathy to your Wonderful family. Rest In Peace my friend
Joanie Shea Howard
Friend
July 10, 2020
Jacqui treated me at Healy Physical Therapy, and quickly became a friend and ally, far surpassing her role as my physical therapist. Her gentle and intuitive nature made her an incredibly skilled healer. Her compassion and kindness made her an incredibly genuine and loving human being. I shall miss her deeply. My heart is with her family, loved ones, and friends in the wake of her passing. May her journey be blessed. Peace and comfort to all who love her.
Crow Grando
Friend
July 9, 2020
There was never a mean bone in her body - she was compassionate, kind, caring, loving and always with a smile no matter what she had to face. And....magical hands as a PT - she will be remembered by us all that got touched with her presence
Ellen Lenox Smith
Friend
July 9, 2020
Jacqui was a beautiful person. She encouraged people to be their best. She was happy to help people reach their goals. This state & world lost a genuine wonderful person. From our conversations I heard her love of her children and how proud she was of their accomplishments.
May God provide her family and friends to live with tis tremendous loss. May Jacqui rest in peace in God's mansion.
May the memories help family and friends during this difficult time and ease the pain of their loss. Her love, happiness and special ability to encourage live on through her family & friends.
Always missed and never forgotten!
Lisa Martin
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved