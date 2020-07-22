BARRINGTON - Finn, Jacqueline D., 57 of Barrington, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of George Finn and proud mother of two wonderful sons to Matthew and Christopher.
Born in Woonsocket on May 9, 1963. A National Honor Society student athlete, she graduated from Woonsocket High School.
Jacqui was selected to the Providence Journal First Team All State in girls tennis. She also played basketball and softball for the Villanovans.
She went on to pursue a Physical Therapy degree at Northeastern University - Boston Bouve' College (Cum Laude), and was a member of the division 1 tennis team.
A caring and compassionate health care professional for 34 years, Jacqui was a physical therapist and clinical manager at Healy Physical Therapy for the past 14 years, a certified athletic trainer, and certified manual therapist. She had a keen sense of observation in her surroundings, intuition, and caring of people.
Jacqui played in multiple tennis tournaments as a youth through adulthood and won most. She loved the outdoors, enjoying skiing, tennis, walking, and hiking. She loved the ocean and the mountains. Enjoying her many summer vacations in Madison, New Hampshire with her family. An avid reader and had a passion for books, enjoyed the company of the wonderful women in her book club. A recent favorite event was attending the Twilight on the Blackstone Bridge Dinner with her husband and friends in August of 2019.
She was predeceased by her mother Jacqueline Staples, Uncle Normand Boisvert and Grandparents Francoise and Arthur Boisvert. She is also survived by her Aunt Suzanne Lamoureux and Godson Adam Lamoureux of Santa Cruz California, Along with Brothers George, Tim, and Tom Staples and several nieces and nephews all in Rhode Island. Her family and friends were her true love, with a special fondness to beloved In laws, extended family, colleagues at Healy Physical Therapy, her much loved neighbors, and so many great friends.
A special thank you to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice of Portsmouth.
Calling hours were held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington. A private family Burial followed in St. Jean Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Contributions in Mrs. Finn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to onetreeplanted.org
as she had special connections with trees would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com