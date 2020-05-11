WOONSOCKET - Jacqueline Eva (Ladouceur) DeRouin 89, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Woonsocket Health Center. She was the beloved wife of Francis Leo DeRouin, of Woonsocket, for 66 years.Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Romulus and Alice (Dufresne) Ladouceur.Jacqueline attended St. Clare High School and, in her youth, worked at Belisle Bakery in Woonsocket then later in life at Bryant University.She was an avid tennis player, golfer, enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.Besides her husband Francis she is survived by her two children, Kenneth F. DeRouin of Providence, Francine J. (DeRouin) Lunn and her husband Scott of Cumberland. Two Sisters, Florette Ladouceur of Blackstone MA, Jeannine Panu and her husband Dennis of Blackstone MA. Two grandchildren, Benjamin Lachance and his wife Amy of CT, Elliot Monfette of RI, two great grandchildren, Kaley Lachance and Benjamin Lachance Jr, and her many nieces and nephews.She was also the sister of the late Leo Ladouceur, Roger Ladouceur, Raymond Ladouceur, Therese (Ladouceur) Laquerre, and Fernande (Ladouceur) Remillard.Funeral arrangements are private. Her celebration of life will be held at a later date. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill D. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.