NORTH SMITHFIELD - Jacqueline R. Robillard 75, of Woodlawn Rd. passed away February 22, 2020 at The Holiday. She was the wife of the late Ronald Robillard. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Blanche (Valois) Caron.

Jackie was an assembler for AT Cross for twenty years. After her retirement she worked part time as the lunch lady at Halliwell Memorial Elementary School. Jacqueline was a member of the Woonsocket Senior Citizens. She loved to dance, swim and bike ride.

Jacqueline is survived by her son Michael Boucher and his wife Pamela of South Carolina, and her daughter Christine Bonas and her husband Christopher of N. Smithfield, and two grandsons, Michael Bonas and his wife Alanya and Matthew Bonas. She was predeceased by a sister Joan Osojich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave., Woonsocket. The family will receive guests at church beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 25, 2020
