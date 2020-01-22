|
|
SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Jacqueline R. (Marier) Serafin 89, of Wakefield, passed away January 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving
family. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael R. Serafin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eva (Bilodeau) Marier.
Jackie was a graduate of St. Clare High School in Woonsocket. She received her BS in accounting at Bryant College, BS in Education at Rhode Island College and continued post graduate courses at the University of Rhode Island.
Jackie was an elementary school teacher at Our Lady of Victory School in Woonsocket and Assumption School in Bellingham, MA. She was a well loved instructor of English as a second language (ESL) for the adult community of Woonsocket. Jacqueline continued teaching elementary education then became a Title I remedial reading specialist for the Woonsocket school department for many years until her retirement.
She volunteered at various senior centers throughout the state assisting seniors with tax preparations. She was an avid knitter and animal lover. Everyone who met Jackie enjoyed her quick wit and ability to make others laugh. She will be dearly missed.
Jackie is survived by her devoted daughters: Linda M. Serafin Ricci of Woonsocket, wife of Anthony Ricci and Gail F. Sullivan of Narragansett, wife of Chuck Sullivan. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew and David Sullivan.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 23, 2020