WOONSOCKET - Jacqueline Therese (Gaulin) DuBois 93, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at BallouLife Communities, with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of Conrad A. DuBois. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Valmir and Irene (Auger) Gaulin.
Jacqueiline worked for the former Miller Electric Co. for twenty-six years, before retiring in 1988. Following retirement, she traveled to Hawaii, London, Paris, and Tokyo. Jacqueline often went to Florida with family, and loved visiting her ancestral Canada, where she enjoyed her French heritage.
Most of all, she was the heart of her family. Jacqueline was known for her selfless, caring, faith-filled persona, and was dubbed a saint by her family, due to her humble way of life. She was a devout Catholic, and held a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin.
Jacqueline was the beloved mother of five children: Claudette Jobin and her husband Raymond of Johnston, Jacqueline DuBois of Lincoln, Jocelyn DuBois of Woonsocket, Louise Lussier and her husband Richard of Wrentham, MA., and John DuBois and his wife, Melissa, of Woonsocket, two grandchildren, Richard Lussier, UAV pilot in the US Armed Forces, and Nicolas Lussier, and two step-grandchildren, Michael and Mikaela Mazzarella. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as two godsons, Henry Moulson and Aime DuBois. She was predeceased by her sister, Solange Moulson as well as her niece Denise Leveillee.
Her funeral will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM, from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, at Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are Sunday 2:00-5:00 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 1, 2019