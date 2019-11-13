Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Tetreault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Armand "Tom" Tetreault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Armand "Tom" Tetreault Obituary
DAVENPORT, FL - James "Tom", Armand Tetreault, 81, of Davenport Florida entered into eternal life with his daughters by his side on Thursday, October 10th, 2019. Tom was born February 12, 1938 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was the son of Armand and Margaret (Sawyer) Tetreault. He was the husband of Marie Bellemore-Tetreault.
Tom was the co-owner and operator of Rhode Island Bakeries in Woonsocket, RI for more than thirty years. He was an active member of the Elk's Club and St. Joseph's Veteran's for many years before retiring to Florida.
Tom leaves behind his two daughters, Joan DeAngelis and her husband Paul of Smithfield and Jeanne Poirier and her husband Charles Poirier of North Smithfield. He also leaves behind four grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by loving sister, Brenda Lefort.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Good Help, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville, RI 02839. Burial will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -