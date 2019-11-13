|
DAVENPORT, FL - James "Tom", Armand Tetreault, 81, of Davenport Florida entered into eternal life with his daughters by his side on Thursday, October 10th, 2019. Tom was born February 12, 1938 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was the son of Armand and Margaret (Sawyer) Tetreault. He was the husband of Marie Bellemore-Tetreault.
Tom was the co-owner and operator of Rhode Island Bakeries in Woonsocket, RI for more than thirty years. He was an active member of the Elk's Club and St. Joseph's Veteran's for many years before retiring to Florida.
Tom leaves behind his two daughters, Joan DeAngelis and her husband Paul of Smithfield and Jeanne Poirier and her husband Charles Poirier of North Smithfield. He also leaves behind four grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by loving sister, Brenda Lefort.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Good Help, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville, RI 02839. Burial will be private.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 14, 2019