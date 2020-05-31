When I first met Mr. Rivers decades ago, he treated me like family. I met him again in 2017, although he didn't remember me he still made me feel like family. That's the sign of a special human being leading a very special and dear family.
My condolences to the Mrs. Rivers, her children, and grandchildren.
CUMBERLAND - James B Rivers, 76, of Cumberland, formerly of Woonsocket passed away at home on May 26, 2020 with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Suzanne M (Toupin) Rivers. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on July 4th. He was the son of the late Victor and Josephine (Slobogan) Rivers.
Besides his wife he leaves behind 2 daughters, Kimberly Rivers, of Cumberland, RI and Kathleen Rivers, of Waterford, CT., and his son James B Rivers, Jr. who passed away Nov. 4, 2018. He also leaves behind the loves of his life, granddaughters Olivia and Jenna Rivers of Cumberland, Gabrielle Rivers of California, and Isabelle Rivers and step granddaughter Samantha Greichen of Florida. He also leaves 2 siblings, his twin brother Jackson Rivers (Diane), Phyllis Provencal (Roland), and Joyce Rivers who passed away Dec. 26, 2019, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim worked for the former Woonsocket Supply Co. and Blackstone Valley Electric until his retirement in 2000.
He never met a stranger. Everyone loved him and he talked to everyone. And, throughout this entire ordeal, he never once lost his sense of humor.
Jim loved to watch and play baseball, from Little League to RI Men's Senior Baseball League. He was an avid New England sports fan. He also liked to visit the casinos.
We would like to thank the staff at Hope Hospice Care for the exemplary care he received and the compassion they have for our family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), (800) 533-CURE (2873), NPCF (National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation), 800-859-NPCF (6723), or a charity of your choice, will be greatly appreciated. His Funeral & burial will be private, A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.