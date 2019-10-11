|
|
PALM CITY, FL - James Dennis Sculley, 76, of Palm City, Fl, formerly of Burrillville, RI, passed away on October 2, 2019 surrounded by his family at Treasure Coast Hospice after a short bout with cancer.
He served in the Air Force from 1962-1965. He was employed by General Motors in Framingham, MA for 25 years, retiring when the plant closed in 1989.
After his retirement he began to do stained glass and did over 100 stained glass pieces which he gave to family and friends. He was mister fix-it and always there to lend a helping hand to family, neighbors and friends. He was an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the draft and wagering with family and friends.
He also volunteered at Martin Health System as the mailman for over 7 years, served as zoning chairman in Burrillville, RI from 2000-2002 and was a member of the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie County, Fl.
He was born in Woonsocket, RI on October 28,1942, son of the late Henry James Sculley and Mederia (Morin) Sculley and beloved nephew of Cybella "Motts" Morin. He married Linda Lague on September 7, 1980 and is survived by his wife and three daughters Debra (Sculley) Velcofsky, Bethany Sculley wife of Andrew Zaharias, and Jessica (Sculley) Burton wife of Nelson Burton III. He is survived by one sister, Mary Ann (Sculley) Bonin wife of Richard Bonin and two brothers Robert Henry Sculley husband of Debbie Sculley and Norman William Sculley. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Kayleigh Previte, Sidney Tortis, Nicholas Tortis, John (Jack) Velcofsky, Nelson (Drew) Burton IV, Addison May Burton, and Great Grandaughter, Paisley James Wood. He leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, cousins and great family friends.
A funeral service with be held on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1454 SW Mapp Rd, Palm City, FL 34990
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 12, 2019