WOONSOCKET - James J. Cullerton, 51, died Friday, February 1, 2019 in Rhode Island Hospital.Born in Woonsocket, son of Helen (Brodeur) Cullerton of Woonsocket and Ronald J. Cullerton and stepmother, Sharon Cullerton of Bellingham, MA.
He was a self employed painter. James loved the outdoors, he loved to fish, and he loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his three child- ren, Joshua Cullerton, Joanna Cullerton and James Cullerton all of Woonsocket. He is also survived by his companion of 26 years, Tracy Peloquin. Two brothers, Ronald J. Cullerton Jr. and Joseph Cullerton both of Woonsocket. Two Sisters, Brenda Cullerton and April Descy both of Woonsocket. Six grandchildren.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation will be from 1-3 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 21, 2019