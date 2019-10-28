|
BLACKSTONE - James Laren, 60 of Blackstone, MA died unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 at home. He was the husband of
Cecile (Charette) Laren of Blackstone. He was the son of Constance A. Laren, of Blackstone, and the late Armand E. Laren.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Millville Council 11020, and St. Andre Bissette Council 15829. He was a communicant and Eucharistic minister as well as an active participant for the St. Vincent de Paul charity. James would also lead the rosary for St. Paul's Church, once a month. James coached softball and umpired for over 20 years. He also participated in the Blackstone/ Millville band association.
Besides his wife, Cecile, he is survived by their children, Jennifer Prentice of Bellingham; Shawn and Korrie Laren both of Blackstone; grandson, Connor Prentice, Three brothers, Charles Laren and his wife Johanna, of Attleboro; Robert Laren and his wife Norma, of Blackstone and William Laren and his wife Tina, of Douglas.
His funeral will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4 8 PM in the funeral home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 29, 2019