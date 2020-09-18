1/1
James M. Dwyer
WOONSOCKET - James M. Dwyer, 57, of Woonsocket died Tuesday September 15, 2020.

Visiting hours are Sunday September 20, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Jimmy will be laid to rest at a later date. All RI Dept. of Public Health guidelines (including masks, distancing and capacity) will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Jimmy's support for children, memorial donations may be made to The Tomorrow Fund c/o Rhode Island Hospital 593 Eddy St. Providence, RI. 02903 or www.tomorrowfund.org. The Tomorrow Fund provides a wide range of assistance to children and their families who are pediatric oncology patients (kids with cancer) through their time and treatment at Hasbro Children's and Rhode Island Hospital.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 18 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
