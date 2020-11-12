1/1
James N. Allam
WOONSOCKET - James N. Allam 84, of Woonsocket passed away Sunday, November 8, in the Philip Hulitar Center. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline (Duhamel) Allam. Jim was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late James and Genevieve (Koury) Allam. He graduated from Roger Williams College and continued his education at Northeastern University to receive his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career at Whitin Machine Works and then worked at Leesona Corp. Jim continued his career at RI Public Buildings Authority as Executive Director and retired from RI Resource Recovery as Deputy Executive Director in 2006. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing with his friends and spending time with his family. Jim was very civic minded and served on the Woonsocket City Council for several terms, served on the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers, the Board of the Woonsocket Senior Center and was a member of the Cercle Laurier.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his four children: John Allam of Bellingham, MA, David Allam and his wife Denise of North Fort Myers, FL, Patricia St. Germain and her husband Luc of Woonsocket and Joanne Allam of Woonsocket, four grandchildren: Elaine, Matthew, and Erika St. Germain, and Jay Allam, two brothers: Louis Allam and his wife June of Viera, FL, and Douglas Allam and his wife Jeanne of Woonsocket, and his sister in law Carole Allam of East Greenwich. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, and was the brother of the late Antonio Allam and Rosebelle Heroux.

Funeral services were private and were entrusted to the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to: Aging Well, Inc, (formerly known as Senior Services Inc.), 84 Social St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for online condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
