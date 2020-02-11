|
WOONSOCKET - James P. Herard, 74, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on February 7, 2020. at the Overlook Nursing Home in Pascoag.
He was born in Providence, a son of the late Sylvio & Alicia (Connealy) Herard.
James was a bricklayer for different area construction companies. He was a member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union Local 3. He was a coach in the Burrillville Little League.
He is survived by sons, James Herard, Jr. and Timothy Herard, a granddaughter, Allison Herard and a brother, Joseph Herard and his wife Anne.
Besides his parents he preceded in death by his brother, William Herard.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland.
www.brownfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 12, 2020