WOONSOCKET - James P. McGuire 82, formerly of Kennebunk, ME, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Tuttle) McGuire.

Born in Waltham, MA he was a son of the late Francis and Helen (Bowman) McGuire. James was an engineer for the Raytheon Corporation for over thirty years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. James enjoyed playing golf and coaching youth hockey and baseball. He also enjoyed supporting and cheering on his childrens and grandchildrens sporting events.

He is survived by his children, James F. McGuire and his wife Laurie of Clinton, MA, Kevin W. McGuire and his wife Susan of Blackstone, MA, and Kathleen Devine and her husband Jack of Weston, FL, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers Paul, Robert and Francis McGuire.

His funeral will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in All Saints Church, Rathbun St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Ste. 306 Providence, RI 02906-5215 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 6, 2020
