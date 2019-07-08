WOONSOCKET - James E. Gaffney, 61, of Woonsocket died Saturday evening July 6, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center.

Born in Newberry, South Carolina he was the son of Ethel M. (Jeter) Gaffney of Woonsocket and the late Albert L. Gaffney, Sr.

Moving with his family to Woonsocket as a child he was a graduate of Davies Vocational Technical High School in 1976. He was a lifelong resident of the city.

In his earlier years he was employed at the Cumberland Foundry.

James liked to go fishing, work on cars and taking bicycle rides. He had a big heart and lots of friends. He loved music singing and really liked watching Westerns. Attending church with his mother was always a joy for James.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Ethel, his son Joshua Whittie Gaffney and his brother Albert Lee Gaffney, Jr. and his wife Brenda Lee all of Woonsocket. He is survived by his companion Nadine Cudjo. He is also survived by several grandchildren and a host of relatives both near and far including uncles Jimmie Jeter of Ohio, John Gaffney of Woonsocket and aunts Clara Gaffney of Woonsocket and Thelma Jeter of Ohio, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

Relatives and friends are invited gather on Saturday starting at 9:00 am for a homegoing service beginning at 10:00 am in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in North Smithfield. Visiting hours are Friday from 5-8 pm.

www.menardfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 9, 2019