BELLINGHAM - James Smalls, 77, of Bellingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Genesis Milford Center. He is the father of Cynthia D. Smalls and Angela White-Smalls, both of the Bronx, NY. He leaves seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Born in Charleston, SC on October 25, 1941, he is the son of the late Robert Smalls and Viola (Simmons) Jackson. He is the brother of Lutrell Richardson of Yonges Island, SC, Lilly J. Paniss of Bellingham, MA, Josephine Dickerson of Bellingham, MA, Robert Smalls Jr. of Parker's Ferry, SC, Jimmy Smalls of Parker's Ferry, SC, the late Betty Richardson Pina, the late Robert Jackson, and the Pauline Tisdol. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.

James was a resident of Bellingham, MA and formerly lived in Woonsocket, RI, New York, New York, and Wilmington, NC, where he was raised by Lucinda Forehand. He worked for UPS in New York City and in maintenance in an area nursing home.

James was a United States Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of SP4E4. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

James loved sports, particularly basketball. He played for the storied Harlem Globetrotters in the late 1960's. He also enjoyed traveling. James was a loving and generous man, was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 10:00AM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting time will be from 9AM to 10AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at 12:45PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA with Military Honors.

