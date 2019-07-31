|
|
WOONSOCKET - James T. McAssey Jr. 76, of Sharkey Ave. passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Gilbert) McAssey to whom he was married for nearly fifty six years. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late James T. and Mildred (MacLeod) McAssey Sr. James was a truck driver for B&W Express in Woonsocket for many years. He then worked for Yellow Freight in Seekonk, retiring twenty three years ago. He was a member of the Teamsters Local # 251 and was very active with the Teamsters Retirement Group. James enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. He loved going to the beach on weekends and he enjoyed spending time in his workshop/garage. His greatest joy was being surrounded by family.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons Patrick B. McAssey and his wife Kimberly of Smithfield, and John G. McAssey and his wife Melissa of Martinez, CA; two daughters Sharon J. Savoie and her husband Gerry of North Smithfield, and Stephanie A. McAssey of Woonsocket; a brother P. Michael McAssey and his wife Jody of Forestdale, a sister Patricia E. Moore and her husband Paul of Cumberland; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Jenna, Cole, Tyler and Lauren McAssey, James and Grace Savoie. He was predeceased by his sister Deborah McAssey.
His funeral will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 S. Main St. Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Agatha's Church, Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St, Blackstone, MA. Visiting hours are Sunday 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: , 260 West Exchange St., Suite 102B, Providence, RI, 02903. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 1, 2019