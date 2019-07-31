Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Resources
More Obituaries for James McAssey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. McAssey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. McAssey Jr. Obituary
WOONSOCKET - James T. McAssey Jr. 76, of Sharkey Ave. passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Gilbert) McAssey to whom he was married for nearly fifty six years. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late James T. and Mildred (MacLeod) McAssey Sr. James was a truck driver for B&W Express in Woonsocket for many years. He then worked for Yellow Freight in Seekonk, retiring twenty three years ago. He was a member of the Teamsters Local # 251 and was very active with the Teamsters Retirement Group. James enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. He loved going to the beach on weekends and he enjoyed spending time in his workshop/garage. His greatest joy was being surrounded by family.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons Patrick B. McAssey and his wife Kimberly of Smithfield, and John G. McAssey and his wife Melissa of Martinez, CA; two daughters Sharon J. Savoie and her husband Gerry of North Smithfield, and Stephanie A. McAssey of Woonsocket; a brother P. Michael McAssey and his wife Jody of Forestdale, a sister Patricia E. Moore and her husband Paul of Cumberland; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Jenna, Cole, Tyler and Lauren McAssey, James and Grace Savoie. He was predeceased by his sister Deborah McAssey.
His funeral will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 S. Main St. Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Agatha's Church, Joffre Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St, Blackstone, MA. Visiting hours are Sunday 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: , 260 West Exchange St., Suite 102B, Providence, RI, 02903. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now