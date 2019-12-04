|
|
DAVENPORT, FL - James "Tom" Armand Tetreault, 81, of Davenport, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Davenport, Florida. Born on February 12, 1938, in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Armand and Margaret (Sawyer) Tetreault.
Before retiring to Florida, Tom was a long time RI resident and business owner of RI Bakeries, a bakery distributor in Woonsocket, RI.
Tom was a US veteran of The Vietnam War, who took tremendous pride in serving his country. He was a very active member of The Elk's Lodge, The Moose Lodge and St. Joseph's Veterans Association. He volunteered many hours of his time throughout these organizations and enriched the lives of many. Tom had such an infectious personality and laughter that will truly be missed by all who were fortunate to know and love him!
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Marie (Boudreau)Tetreault and her four children, who he considered his own, they called him "Pops". Donna Rondeau and her husband Ronnie of North Smithfield, David Boudreau of North Smithfield, Denise Coleman and her husband Michael, of Southlake, Texas, and Darlene Boudreau of Lincoln, RI. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, and two daughters, Joan DeAngelis and Jean Poirier.
A memorial for Tom will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 between 2:30-5pm. Blessing promptly at 3:00pm at Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 5, 2019