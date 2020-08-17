WOONSOCKET - Jane Bernadette (Jerominek) "Nani" Bibeault, 82, passed away August 5, 2020 at Brigham And Women's Hospital in Boston with her loving family at her side after a courageous battle with colon cancer. She was the wife of 50 years to Robert Bibeault, who predeceased her in 2017. Jane lived with her daughter Jennifer and her family in Woonsocket after her husband's death and until the time of her passing. They were her primary caregivers throughout her illness.Born in Uxbridge, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jane (Paydos) Jerominek.Throughout her life, she worked in various textile facilities, including Fashion Sportswear in Woonsocket and Stanley Woolen in Uxbridge. Jane was a longtime employee of Lowell's Restaurant in Mendon, and in the 1970s, taught the art of ceramics out of her home, and later had her own shop in Pascoag called Village Ceramics.She and her husband Bob were longtime members of the Wallum Lake Rod and Gun Club in Harrisville, and were involved in numerous club activities prior to their retirement In the mid 1990s. Jane and Bob retired to Port Richey, FL, and spent countless hours traveling in their Bounder around the Gulf Coast frequenting numerous casinos and historic landmarks. Playing craps was Jane's retirement passion, and she always shared her winnings with her family. Jane raised her family in Woonsocket, Pascoag and Uxbridge. She was a wonderful mother, and her family and children were always her priority.She is survived by her son Michael, and his husband Lenny Cioe Jr. of North Providence, daughters Jennifer Stevens, and her husband Chester of Woonsocket, and Jessica Parker and her husband Mike of Uxbridge, and five grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Benjamin, Finnegan, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by two brothers, Edward Jerominek of Lecanto, FL, Robert Jerominek of North Providence, and a sister, Marlene Richmond of Cutler, IL. She was predeceased by brothers John and Joseph Jerominek.The family would like to express their gratitude to the medical professionals at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Milford, and Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center in Burrillville for their enduring dedication in caring for our mother.Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, (Aug. 20th), at 10:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Harris Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be Private. Visitation hours are Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket. For those attending the visitation hours and Mass, facial masks and social distancing will be required.