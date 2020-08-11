1/1
Jane M. (McKenna) Bodnar
WOONSOCKET - Jane Margaret (McKenna) Bodnar 80, died peacefully at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) of congestive heart complications. Jane was born to Charles and Marion McKenna of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Devoted wife to Stephen John Bodnar and fiercely proud mother of Stephen Charles Bodnar (Wooster, Ohio), Kurt John Bodnar (Westerly, RI), and Jon Kyle Bodnar (Basel, Switzerland).

Jane left New Jersey for Boston University after which she began her lifelong teaching and coaching career at Nipmuc Regional School District, where she met Steve Bodnar, her husband of 54 years. Jane was a passionate and respected coach of basketball, track & field, and tennis, for which she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (Newport, RI) as a coach for Cumberland High School (RI). Known to her student athletes simply as Mrs. B, she may have been nearly as proud of her athletes as she was of her 3 boys. She was an avid horseback rider and enjoyed traveling through North America and Europe.

Jane also leaves behind her two, cherished grandchildren Kyle Jones and Kaitlyn Mary Jones Bodnar and their mother, Deniese Jones, her dear sister, Grace Bayerlein of NJ, her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Bodnar, and son-in-law and patient travel companion, Erich Koller, plus her sisters-in-law, Nancy McKenna and Sophia Oliver. Among countless friends, she also leaves behind the families of her many beloved nieces and nephews. Jane is preceded in death by her brother Charles and Robert McKenna of New Jersey.

Jane's wake will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7pm at S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Jane's mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15 at Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, 8 Daniel Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Donations in Jane's name can be made to the American Heart Association.
sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Mr Bodnar. Praying for God’s comfort to be with you and your family during this difficult time. You were one of my favorite teachers at Nipmuc and have many great memories of you and your wife.
Allen Latimore
Friend
