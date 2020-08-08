1/1
Jane S. (Diohep) Murray
Jane S. (Diohep) Murray, 86, of Woonsocket, died August 3, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late James Murray. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Mello and Laura (Monsour) Diohep.
Mrs. Murray worked as a teacher for the Woonsocket School Dept., teaching a variety of subjects. Jane enjoyed spending time with family and friends, walking, reading, and was a communicant of St. Charles Church, Woonsocket.
She is survived by her son Michael Murray and his fiancee Tina Kirchman of Woonsocket; her sister, Marion Smith of Falmouth, MA; her brother, John Diohep of Venice, FL; and five grandchildren, Matthew and Nicholas Cillino, Kyle Krajczynski, Lindsey-Lea and Dana-Marie Kirchman and one great-grandson, David Kirchman. She was the mother of the late Lauri Cillino-Lizzie and the sister of the late Lila Hannah.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10 - 11 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Funeral service and burial will be private.
www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
