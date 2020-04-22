Home

NORTHFIELD, MA - Janet A Ross, 64 of Northfield, MA passed away peacefully at 1:33 PM on April 16, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born May 5, 1955 in Woonsocket, RI to Albert and Lillian Grenier of 11 Katherine Road. She married her longtime friend and love of 45 years Denis J Ross in 1974. She was a loving mother to Brian Ross, Melanie Conway and Julie Johancen. She loved her role as "grandma". Her prized possessions grandchildren Adrianne, Spencer, Lily, Keegan, Kelsey, Jocelyn, Jared, and Joel always brought her great joy. She was a new Great grandma to Alijiah. Dear Sister to Connie Lepine, Raymond Grenier, Lorraine Gramolini and William Grenier.

Janet graduated in 1973 from St. Clare High School in Woonsocket, RI. She began a career in the printing industry at Grenier Printers. She later opened Typeface and Ross and Company Printing with her husband in Chepachet, RI were they established longtime residency.

Janet had a vivacious personality, great sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and the warmest heart you will even know. She will be greatly missed by all who new her. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, MA. is in charge of arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 23, 2020
