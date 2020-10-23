1/1
Janet M. (Anctil) Turcotte
WOONSOCKET - Janet M. (Anctil) Turcotte, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Donald P. Turcotte.

Born in West Warwick, RI, daughter of Helen J. (Fontaine) Anctil and the late Normand J. Anctil of Coventry, RI.

She worked for the State of Rhode Island Training School, CIBA-Geigy, UVEX, Teachers Aide Woonsocket and as a Clerk for the United States Postal Service.

She was very active in Girl Scouts and served as a leader for 25 years. She also was active in Boy Scouts, WHS Music Boosters, she was a CCD teacher for St. Agatha's Parish, and was named Northern RI family of the year in 1996.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren, while also enjoying the time she spent at her home in Florida. Some of her favorite hobbies included baking, walking, and traveling.

Besides her loving husband Don, she is survived by her four children, Neil Turcotte and his wife Sheramy of Millville, MA., Craig Turcotte of Woonsocket, RI, Kara Bourk and her husband Noah of FL, and Kyle Turcotte of Woonsocket, RI. Four brothers, Leo Anctil of FL, Joseph Anctil of Exeter, Richard Anctil of Coventry and Denis Anctil of FL. Two sisters, Norma Szerlag, of East Greenwich, and Marie Broccoli of Coventry. Eight grandchildren, Ernest, Alexandria, Gabriel, Simon, Emma, Keegan, Ezra, and Baylen.

She was also the sister of the late Diane Anctil.

Visitation for Janet will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 8:30 -10AM in the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895 followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory would be appreciated.

sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Agatha's Church
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
