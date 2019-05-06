Home

Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Janet S. (Goodlove) Yehle

Janet S. (Goodlove) Yehle Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Janet S. (Goodlove)Yehle 76, of North Smithfield passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Edwin Yehle.
Janet was born in Davenport, IA, the daughter of the late William and Violet (Stinson) Goodlove. She was a wonderful homemaker and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by three sons: Doug Yehle and his wife Carol of N. Smithfield, Richard Yehle and his wife Martha of Warwick, and Mark Yehle of Vero Beach, FL. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Kyle, Kristie, Jillian, Nicholas, and Madison, and one brother, Jack Goodlove of Burlington, IA. She was also the sister of the late William Goodlove Jr, and the late Gary Goodlove.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 7, 2019
