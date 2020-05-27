HUDSON, FL - Janice F. Dube, Hudson, FL, 73, passed away on May 13, 2020 in New Haven, CT after complications from kidney disease. Born May 19, 1946 in Woonsocket, RI, she is the daughter of Cecile Dupre and the late Rene Dupre both of Woonsocket. She lived in Woonsocket for most of her life, retiring to Florida in 1992. She spent many years as a supervisor at Crownmark Industries in Lincoln, RI and ended her career as a claims adjuster for Cambridge Insurance.



Janice is survived by son, Kenneth (Lynn) Dube of Arvada, CO, daughter Nancy (Tom) Dansereau of Killingworth, CT, and daughter Lori (Frank) Lovetere of Odessa, FL; Ten grandchildren: Heidi Dube, Amber Douglas, Nikki Estephan, Jessica Karle, Ashley Alvarado, Sarah and Kristen Dansereau, Dominick and Christian Lovetere, and Nicole Lifshatz, as well as four great-grandchild- ren: Madison and Greyson Estephan, Jaxon Douglas, and Hailey Karle; her sister Irene McDade and her brother Gerard Dupre.



Janice leaves behind a legacy of fierce love, loyalty and laughter.



Private memorial services to be held in Killingworth, CT.

