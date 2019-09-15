|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Janice "Jan" (Lavallee) Levesque, 64, of Old Pound Hill Road, North Smithfield, peacefully left this world on September 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family and pups following a brave 10-month battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Mark Levesque. They were to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on October 12 of this year. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Mary (Christensen) Lavallee.
Jan graduated from RIC with a degree in psychology, attended the JWU culinary program, completed the Executive Development Certificate program at Bryant University, and the Master Gardener Program at URI. Jan had worked in a variety of office managerial positions. Prior to illness, Jan served as the operations administrator for Ethan Allen, Garden City, Cranston.
Jan was an accomplished designer/decorator, cook, and gardener. Her greatest pleasure came from sharing the comfort of her home and gardens with friends and family, and enjoying relaxing times about the yard with Mark and the pups.
Besides her husband Mark, Jan is survived by her sister, Barbara Clinton and her husband Robert of Woonsocket; brother-in-law Michael and his wife Laura of North Smithfield; sister-in-law Rachel Pouliot and her husband Henry of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister, Christine Bracket.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019. beginning with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jan's memory to the .
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 16, 2019