LINCOLN - Jean B. Glaude, 71, of Lincoln, RI, passed away on November 7, 2020 at the Landmark Medical Center.She was the loving wife of Patrick "Pat" Glaude. She was born in Harrisville, RI, a daughter of the late Joseph & Juliette (Richer) Blanchard.Jean and Pat celebrated their 50th golden wedding anniversary earlier this year.Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Steven Glaude and Jennifer Ruggiero and her husband Matthew, grandchildren, Brian and Amanda Wetherell, Tyler Ruggiero and Nayeli Glaude and great - grandchildren, Camille Wetherell and Emery Belanger.She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Blanchard.Services and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Pascoag will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home in North Smithfield.