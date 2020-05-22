Jean W. "John" Bileau
WOONSOCKET - Jean "John" W. Bileau, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Roger Williams Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Lambert) Bileau for sixty-one years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rina (Berard) Bileau.

John was a beloved and respected city business owner for many years. He was the co-owner/operator of Bileau Oil, Bileau's Greenhouses, and Frosty Soft-Serve Ice Cream Trucks. He loved to spend time with family and friends reminiscing about the old days, working in his woodworking shop, and was an avid Red Sox fan.

Besides his beloved wife, Pauline, he is survived by his seven children, Jeanne Mandeville and her husband Richard of Lincoln, Jackie Boudreau and her husband Rene of North Smithfield, Muriel Lahousse and her husband George of Douglas, MA, Polly Parenteau and her partner Ronnie Dubois of Woonsocket, John Bileau and his wife Darlene of Woonsocket, Michelle Marandola and her husband Craig of Woonsocket, and Danielle Gibeau and her husband Eric of Lincoln, five brothers, Ovila Bileau of Lincoln, Raoul "Ralph" Bileau of Lincoln, Joseph Bileau, Jr. of Woonsocket, Richard Bileau of Bellingham, MA, and Roger Bileau of Burrillville, seven sisters, Louise Mencucci of Woonsocket, Doris Andreoni of Cumberland, Alice Peters of Woonsocket, Constance Woodbine of No. Kingstown, Cecile Charron of CT., Pauline Brodeur of Woonsocket, and Denise Dubois of Woonsocket, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He also was the brother of the late Normand Bileau.

His funeral services are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, located at 1583 Diamond Hill Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 22 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
