|
|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Jeanine Pirrello, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, with her loving family by her side. She was the former wife of the late Jon Pirrello Sr.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Haggenjos) Stout.
Jeanine devoted her career to nursing, working as a Registered Nurse in Labor and Delivery for much of her life. The relationships she formed working at Landmark Medical Center and more recently at Sturdy Memorial Hospital lead to lifelong friendships, which she cherished. Jeanine's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and socializing with friends, reading, watching her favorite TV shows, and vacationing at the beach. Jeanine will be remembered as a devoted friend and a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her three children, Christina Laydon and her husband Joseph of Whitinsville, MA, Jon Pirrello and his wife Stephanie of West Simsbury, CT and Nicole Cameron and her husband Peter of Cumberland, one brother, Richard Stout of IN, and her eight grandchildren: Jack, Cole, Emma, Maya, Eve, Nora, Beckett, and Samuel.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Holy Trinity Church (formerly OLQM) 1409 Park Avenue, Woonsocket, RI 02895 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours will be on Friday evening from 5-7 PM in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Jeanine's family would like to extend gratitude to all of her friends who helped support her over the past few years. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org.
sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 18, 2019