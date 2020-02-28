|
|
WOONSOCKET - Jeanne B. Savaria 89, formerly of Pond St. passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Leo A. Savaria. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Aram and Marie Anne (Desrosiers) Harnois. Jeanne worked at Hasbro Industries for thirty-seven years retiring in 1992. She was an avid bingo player and a ferocious card player. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods with her friends and was a frequent winner. Jeanne also enjoyed traveling, and camping.
She is survived by two sons, Richard T. Savaria and his wife Cheryl of North Smithfield, and Marc Savaria and his wife Stephany of Warwick, a daughter Rachel Johnson and her husband Steve of Winterport, ME., six grandchildren Keith Johnson, William T. Savaria, Ryan Johnson, Jason Savaria, Mason Savaria, and Max Savaria, and three great granddaughters.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00 Am from the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Church in Cumberland at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4-7 PM. Jeanne had a lifelong love of animals and would appreciate donations to the RI Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, (RISPCA)186 Amaral St., Riverside, Rhode Island 02915 in her memory. Please visit our website at www.fournierandfournier.com for directions and to sign the guest book.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 29, 2020