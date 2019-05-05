HARRISVILLE - Jeanne Charrette 69, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of Richard Charrette. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Gerard Bergeron and Vivian (Fregeau) Chevalier. She was a nurses aide in the health care industry. Jeanne loved to go shopping and out to lunch with her daughter. She enjoyed family time and relaxing at home with a glass of wine. Jeanne was very witty with a great sense of humor and sarcasm.

Besides her husband she leaves a daughter Jill Charrette and her husband Justin Panzera of Harrisville and a brother Richard Bergeron of VT. She was predeceased by a brother Nelson Bergeron and a sister Suzanne Bergeron. She has several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 5, 2019