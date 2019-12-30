Home

BELLINGHAM MA. - Jeanne D'Arc M. (Laquerre) Benoit, 93, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Friendly Home with loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 53 years of the late Roland J. Benoit. Born in Woonsocket, RI on January 6, 1926 the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marie Rose (Lemay) Laquerre. She was the sister of Fernand Laquerre of Woonsocket, RI, Rose Cusson of Douglas, MA and the late Simon Laquerre and Fernande Hemond. She leaves her cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was a resident of Bellingham for 57 years formerly of Woonsocket where she was raised and attended school. She had worked at Finkelstein and Fenwal. Mr. & Mrs. Benoit enjoyed Polka dancing and were former members of the Polish Citizens Club of Webster, MA. She enjoyed gardening, creating floral arrangements and was a talented seamstress. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral will be held on Friday, January 3rd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Theresa church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Theresa church, 630 Rahtbun St., Blackstone, MA 01504 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 30, 2019
