Jeanne D. Reposa Newman

Jeanne D. Reposa Newman Obituary
BLACKSTONE - Jeanne D. Reposa Newman, 57, of Blackstone, MA passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She is the wife of Wayne S. Newman and mother of Sabrina and Heidi Newman. She is the daughter of William J. and Pauline C. (Parent) Reposa of Bellingham and the sister of Ann M. Pollard and her husband, Bruce of Blackstone, James M. Reposa of Bellingham, and the late William A. Reposa. She is the daughter-in-law of Janice Newman of Norfolk and the late Eugene Newman.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 13th at 7:00PM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private.
For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 11, 2019
