Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Sylvestre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne D. "Mem" (Gelinas) Sylvestre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne D. "Mem" (Gelinas) Sylvestre Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Jeanne D. "Mem" Sylvestre 88, of Poplar St. died August 8, 2019 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Centre. She was the wife of the late Henri E. Sylvestre. Born in Bellingham, she was a daughter of the late Donat and Albertine (Payette) Gelinas. Jeanne worked for the Woonsocket School Department where she loved being the lunch lady at George St. School for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and doing word search puzzles. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Jeanne is survived by her sons Richard Sylvestre and his wife Paula and Daniel Sylvestre and Tina all of Woonsocket, and David Sylvestre and Jeannie Cayer of Brockton, MA, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Rachel Evans and six siblings.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfouranier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now