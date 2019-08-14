|
WOONSOCKET - Jeanne D. "Mem" Sylvestre 88, of Poplar St. died August 8, 2019 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Centre. She was the wife of the late Henri E. Sylvestre. Born in Bellingham, she was a daughter of the late Donat and Albertine (Payette) Gelinas. Jeanne worked for the Woonsocket School Department where she loved being the lunch lady at George St. School for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and doing word search puzzles. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Jeanne is survived by her sons Richard Sylvestre and his wife Paula and Daniel Sylvestre and Tina all of Woonsocket, and David Sylvestre and Jeannie Cayer of Brockton, MA, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Rachel Evans and six siblings.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Please visit www.fournierandfouranier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 15, 2019