NORTH SMITHFIELD - Jeanne F. Couture-DeChellis, 96, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020 with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Couture and the late Arthur DeChellis. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late A. Edgar Parent and Alice (Pratt) Parent.Mrs. Couture-DeChellis, a former "Mrs. Woonsocket Call," graciously gave of herself to family and friends without ever asking for anything in return. Always keeping busy and active, Jeanne devoted her life to God, family, and home. It is probably most certain that upon entering the gates of Heaven, her first words were to ask if there was something she could do to help. Her many talents were endless. She was a highly accomplished homemaker excelling in sewing, cooking, gardening who baked daily and canned fresh produce from the garden each year. Because Jeanne always gave of her heart, she would send correspondence to distant family and friends to constantly stay in touch. Jeanne was such a joy to be around and always had a sunny outlook. She will be sorely missed by everyone that knew her including the nurses that cared for her daily. She loved dancing and it is comforting to know she is free to dance in Heaven.She is survived by her six sons, John Couture and his longtime companion, Chris Crepeau, Charles Couture and his wife, Beverly Ann, Daniel Couture and his wife, June, Edmond Couture and his wife, Mariellen, Gerald Couture and his wife, Theresa, and Luc Couture and his wife, Donna; two daughters, Elise Vetri and her husband, Alan, and Emilie Buzzi and her husband, Jon; her daughter- in-law, Diane Couture; a sister, Carolyn Picard; sixteen grandchildren; twelve great grand- children; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Philippe Couture; her brother, Donald Parent; and her beloved grandson, Kenneth Couture.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Socially distancing guidelines will be observed in church. All other services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, RI 02895.