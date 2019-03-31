Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
45 Harrisville Main St.
Harrisville, RI
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. (Halter) Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne M. (Halter) Burke Obituary
BURRILLVILLE – Jeanne M. (Halter) Burke, 88, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Philip A. Burke. Born in Carbondale, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Loretta (Titus) Halter.

Jeanne worked as a secretary at Zambarano Hospital for 15 years.

She is survived by a son, Philip Burke Jr. of Newport; two daughters: Peggy Tancrede of Glendale and Eleanor Jeanne Beauchesne of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Burke; and two sisters, Eleanor Gratch and Doris Teimer.

Friends and family are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 45 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville, but request no flowers be sent. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave, Pascoag.

www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now