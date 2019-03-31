|
|
BURRILLVILLE – Jeanne M. (Halter) Burke, 88, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Philip A. Burke. Born in Carbondale, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Loretta (Titus) Halter.
Jeanne worked as a secretary at Zambarano Hospital for 15 years.
She is survived by a son, Philip Burke Jr. of Newport; two daughters: Peggy Tancrede of Glendale and Eleanor Jeanne Beauchesne of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Burke; and two sisters, Eleanor Gratch and Doris Teimer.
Friends and family are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 45 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville, but request no flowers be sent. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave, Pascoag.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 1, 2019