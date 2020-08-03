1/1
Jeanne M. (Lanctot) Sylvestre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. Sylvestre

WOONSOCKET - Jeanne M. (Lanctot) Sylvestre 71, of Valley St, passed away Wednesday, July 29 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Arthur Sylvestre. Jeanne was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Lionel and Lucienne (Richard) Lanctot. She worked at Sadwin's in Woonsocket for many years before retiring in 1993.

Jeanne was a selfless woman who cared for and helped to raise many nieces, nephews and their children as well. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-grandchildren Donald and Emily, her brothers Lionel and Richard Lanctot of Blackstone, sisters Rita Lefebvre and Janet Brochu, both of Woonsocket, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the stepmother of the late Janet Barbrie, and sister of the late Arthur Lanctot, and the late Marie Lapierre.

Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
463 South Main Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved