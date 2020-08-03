Jeanne M. Sylvestre
WOONSOCKET - Jeanne M. (Lanctot) Sylvestre 71, of Valley St, passed away Wednesday, July 29 in Landmark Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Arthur Sylvestre. Jeanne was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Lionel and Lucienne (Richard) Lanctot. She worked at Sadwin's in Woonsocket for many years before retiring in 1993.
Jeanne was a selfless woman who cared for and helped to raise many nieces, nephews and their children as well. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-grandchildren Donald and Emily, her brothers Lionel and Richard Lanctot of Blackstone, sisters Rita Lefebvre and Janet Brochu, both of Woonsocket, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the stepmother of the late Janet Barbrie, and sister of the late Arthur Lanctot, and the late Marie Lapierre.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
for guestbook.