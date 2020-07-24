BURRILLVILLE - Jeanne R. (Fontaine) Guilbert, 60, of Glendale, passed on July 20th, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Edmond P. Guilbert. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Francis and Annette (Lapierre) Fontaine.
Besides her husband she is survived by her step children, Danielle Lemay and her husband Jonathan and Andre Guilbert, a grandchild, Madelyn Lemay, a brother Marc Fontaine and his wife Donna, a sister, Susan Martineau and her husband Paul, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fontaine.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Good Help Church, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be followed upon your arrival.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville, RI 02839www.holtfuneralhome.com