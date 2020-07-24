1/1
Jeanne R. (Fontaine) Guilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURRILLVILLE - Jeanne R. (Fontaine) Guilbert, 60, of Glendale, passed on July 20th, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Edmond P. Guilbert. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Francis and Annette (Lapierre) Fontaine.

Besides her husband she is survived by her step children, Danielle Lemay and her husband Jonathan and Andre Guilbert, a grandchild, Madelyn Lemay, a brother Marc Fontaine and his wife Donna, a sister, Susan Martineau and her husband Paul, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fontaine.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Good Help Church, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be followed upon your arrival.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville, RI 02839

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 24 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
09:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved