BURRILLVILLE - Jeanne R. (Fontaine) Guilbert, 60, of Glendale, passed on July 20th, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Edmond P. Guilbert. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Francis and Annette (Lapierre) Fontaine.Besides her husband she is survived by her step children, Danielle Lemay and her husband Jonathan and Andre Guilbert, a grandchild, Madelyn Lemay, a brother Marc Fontaine and his wife Donna, a sister, Susan Martineau and her husband Paul, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Fontaine.Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Good Help Church, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be followed upon your arrival.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville, RI 02839