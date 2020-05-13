WOONSOCKET - Jeanne R. Pepin 89, of Virginia Ave. passed away on May 11, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Camille E. Pepin with whom she had been married for sixty-one years. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Rachel (Brisson) Frappier.
Jeanne was the former co-owner and Vice President of the C. Pepin & Son Lumber Co. She was a loving and hardworking mother who raised six children. In her youth, she was a great tennis player. Jeanne and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, especially trips to Canada. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Parish. Jeanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and baking cookies for them.
She is survived by her children, Elise Houle and her husband Roger, Denise Levreault and her husband Paul, and Jeanne Budnick and her husband Kenneth all of Woonsocket, Camille W. Pepin of North Smithfield, Louise Sutherland and her husband Russell of Manville, and Gisele Lambert and her husband Doug of Gilford, NH, a brother, Omer Frappier and his wife Sylvia of Woonsocket, seven grandchildren, Denise Blanchette, Paul E. Levreault, Elise Ronan, Timothy Lambert, Steven and Rachel Budnick, and Cam Sutherland., and seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Eoghan, Patraic, Searlait, Kylar, Wyatt, and Connor. He was predeceased by two brothers Joseph and Gerard Frappier.
A Mass in St. Joseph's Church and burial in Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass in Jeanne's honor will be held at-a-later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St Joseph's Parish, 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 13 to May 21, 2020.