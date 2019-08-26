|
DAVENPORT, FL - Jeannette B. Benoit 77, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the home of her son Steven and his wife Nellie Benoit.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Gertrude (Laplume) Lavallee. She graduated from St. Clair Catholic High School in 1958. Jeannette attended RI School of Nursing and graduated in 1971 as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and worked at Land Mark Medical Center for fourteen years. She later worked for the US Postal Service as a clerk for fourteen years until 2000. Jeannette returned to nursing and worked for the former Mt. St. Francis Health Center, today known as Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center until her retirement.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Theodore A. Benoit of 59 years, two sons Marc Benoit and his wife Kathleen of Pittsburgh, PA; Steven Benoit and his wife Nellie of Davenport, FL; a daughter Robin Kasmouski of Nashua, NH; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Maurice Lavallee and his wife Paulette of Melbourne, FL; and two sisters: Vivian Robin and her husband Marius of Woonsocket, and Priscilla Kane of Roswell, GA. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Lavallee.
Her funeral will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Theresa's Church, Rathbun St. Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Hospice staff at Vita's for their unrelenting care.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 27, 2019