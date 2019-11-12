|
WOONSOCKET - Jeannette L. (Girouard) Parenteau, 94, of Woonsocket passed peacefully Monday, November 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond L. Parenteau. Born in Manville, a daughter of the late Stanislaus and Alida (Delisle) Girouard, she had lived in Woonsocket and Lincoln for most of her life. For the past several years, Jeannette had a happy life at Oakland Grove Health Care Center, Woonsocket.
Jeannette is survived by her two daughters, Irene Blais (Lee) and Louise Suzzi (Robert), her only grandchild, Russell Blais, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Yvonne Gladu and her brother, Roger Girouard.
A graduate of St. Clare High School and Bryant College, Jeannette worked in the Art Department of the Boy Scouts of America, the IRS, and at Woonsocket City Hall, she was a Senior Clerk Stenographer. She was a Literacy volunteer for many years.
Jeannette's hobbies included playing games, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and her favorite of all, oil painting. She enjoyed country rides, vacations by the ocean, and spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic throughout her life.
She will be remembered as a shy and sweet lady. She accepted life's challenges, with grace and strength, and never complained.
Her funeral will be celebrated Saturday, November 16 at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with visitation from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion. Her burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeannette's memory to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit
www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 13, 2019