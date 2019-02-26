Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Jeannette M. Giguere


WOONSOCKET - Jeannette M. Giguere, 84, of Woonsocket, RI passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Friendly Home. Born in Blackstone, MA on February 13, 1935, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Elveda (Dalpe) Giguere. She is the sister of Herve Giguere and his wife, Helen of Woonsocket, RI and the late Reynald Giguere and his wife, Muriel of Blackstone, MA, the late Paul Giguere and his wife, Hugette of Blackstone, MA, and the late Gerald Giguere. She leaves her cherished goddaughter Denise J. Cardin of Blackstone, MA and several nieces and nephews.
Jeannette was a resident of Woonsocket since 1997 formerly of Blackstone, MA. She worked as a machine operator at Whiting & Davis in No. Attleboro, MA for 42 years until retiring in 1997. She was a communicant of St. Theresa Church, Blackstone and a member of the Waterview Association Club.
She loved sports and was a fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. Devoted to her family, Jeannette will be greatly missed.
Funeral will be held on Friday, March 1st at 9:30AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket, RI. Visiting time from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the funeral home prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jeannette M. Giguere to St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA 01504 or St. Joseph's Oratory, 3800 Queen Mary Road, Montreal, P.Q., Canada H3V-1H6 would be appreciated.
To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 27, 2019
