CUMBERLAND - Jeannette M. Mascio, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Mascio, Jr. They were happily married for 64 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Rose (Trudel) Turgeon. Jeannette was a Bookkeeper for many years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Handmaids in Cumberland, and the St. John Vianney Seniors.

Besides her husband she is survived by five children, David Mascio, Deborah Mitchell, Linda Boucher, Elena Andre, and Anthony Mascio III; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandson. She was the sister of the late Alice Cauley, Florence Bossi, Napoleon Jr., Arthur, Joseph, Leo, Wilfred, Jack and Henry Turgeon.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9am from the ONeill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Monday from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman Street #306, Providence, RI 02906.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 21, 2019