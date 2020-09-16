WOONSOCKET - Jeannette (Durand) Petrin, 88, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Herve "Pete" Petrin to whom she was married sixty-eight years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Zephir and Exilda (Durand) Durand.
Mrs. Petrin worked as a stitcher for the former US Rubber Co. for 25 years before it shut down. Jeannette was an active communicant of Holy Family Church and Holy Trinity Parish. She was active with the senior citizen groups at St. Joseph's and St. Agatha's Churches.
She is survived by a daughter, Jeanne Sutherland of Woonsocket; three grandchildren, Derek, Jessica and Amy; five great grandchildren, Abby, Scott, Dennis, Alex and Elha; her sister, Helen Blais, and brother Normand Durand and his wife Deborah all of Woonsocket. She is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Dennis and daughter in law, Carol Petrin, and five brothers, Roland, Sylvio, Rene, Gerard and Richard Durand.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket and can be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/87067196.
Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Calling Hours are Sunday from 2-4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.www.holtfuneralhome.com